DNA results of Sheree Atcheson and her suspected birth mother have been released!

News 1st recently launched an investigation to locate the Sri Lankan birth mother of Sheree Atcheson.
Atcheson is listed as one of the UK’s Top 35 Most Influential Women in Tech 2017.
Our investigations lead to many dead-ends but later, we found a lady who had a stark resemblance to Sheree herself.
We also recieved accurate information to back up that she could be the real birth mother of UK IT tycoon Sheree Atcheson.
DNA samples were taken of the lady and sent to the UK. And now, the results have been released.
The DNA samples of Sheree Atcheson and the lady are a 99.9% match.
Sheree was born on January 28, 1991 as Niroshika. 15 days after her birth, she was handed over to an Irish couple.
Although it’s great news . There is also a great danger in opening up Pandora box or digging up lost skeletons . What ever the reason is this mother did not want that child in her life reasons can be soo many . But truths just one . By opening this up both sets of people’s life’s get messed up that and also the siblings . This is a crazy think where the end result is that it’s the same conclusion . Does not change anything but causes more harm than good .
Hi,
The reason why the mother gave her up was because she did not have the means to raise her. The father had passed one month before Sheree was born and the mother ‘Dingiri Amma’ fell ill after giving birth and had no income or a roof over her head. She gave Sheree away as she thought Sheree would live a good life elsewhere with more care than she could provide at the time.
Thank You for your comment. We hope we made things clear.
