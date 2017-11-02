DNA results of Sheree Atcheson and her suspected birth mother have been released!

News 1st recently launched an investigation to locate the Sri Lankan birth mother of Sheree Atcheson.

Atcheson is listed as one of the UK’s Top 35 Most Influential Women in Tech 2017.

Our investigations lead to many dead-ends but later, we found a lady who had a stark resemblance to Sheree herself.

We also recieved accurate information to back up that she could be the real birth mother of UK IT tycoon Sheree Atcheson.

DNA samples were taken of the lady and sent to the UK. And now, the results have been released.

The DNA samples of Sheree Atcheson and the lady are a 99.9% match.

Sheree was born on January 28, 1991 as Niroshika. 15 days after her birth, she was handed over to an Irish couple.