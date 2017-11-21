Dear State Min. Sujeewa Senasinghe, you cannot fool the people all the time (VIDEO)

“..They were slinging mud at me in a very ugly manner. They used a debate in parliament.

They didn’t put any of my statements, they only used the other member. This is only one particular channel..”

Above is what the State Minister of International Trade Sujeewa Senasinghe said during a media briefing convened today (November 21).

Dear State Min. Sujeewa Senasinghe,

What you categorized as mud-slinging, is the truth being exposed.

We stand by our duty to reveal fraud and corruption as a media institution. We will stand by this sacred duty today, tomorrow and always.

Revelations made by any media institution regarding fraud and corruption – is nothing but a good thing for Sri Lanka.

We do not consider the position or title of anyone when revealing facts to the public.

We have made revelations on;

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa

Minister Lakshman Kiriella

Deputy Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala

We will never back down from bringing the truth to the public.

There is one thing that we should reiterate, dear Minister.

The revealed phone conversations you had with Arjun Aloysius – during a time when you were a member of COPE looking into the bond scam,

This may only be the tip of the iceberg.

Perhaps there will be many other revelations made in due course…

During the media brief, State Min. Sujeewa Senasinghe also said:

“.. So i then wrote a book. I had to speak with former officials, Arjun Aloysius, Arjuna Mahendran to get this information.

I had to find out about how direct placements are made, how transactions are done, how insider trading occurs. I had to study all this in-order to write a book.

That is why I spoke with Arjun Aloysius. He is not a respondent in any of this. After the 2nd COPE committee I didn’t even speak with him ..”

We would like to start off by saying that there is nothing wrong in finding out things that you have no knowledge of, from someone who does.

However what Sujeewa Senasinghe had inquired from Arjun Aloysisus, as he claims, is about “insider trading”.

What is “Insider Trading”? – It applies to transactions in the stock market. Clearly, this does not apply to treasury bonds.

It has been months since the COPE report was released, and it seems that State Min. Senasinghe has not even realized this matter.

State Min. Sujeewa Senasinghe continued:

“.. As a member of the UNP, i will protect the party. I don’t have to protect the Prime Minister or anyone else. If you say that I engaged in some unethical action to protect the party, I might accept that ..”

The day when UNP-ers come forward to question State Min. Senasinghe is not far off.

They will question him for engaging in unethical practices, and using the party to cover up his actions.

The minister should look into his conscience and ask himself…

Is standing up for the largest theft to ever happen in the country -the same thing as “standing up for the party”?

Let us see how long you can act before the media to maintain a facade of innocence…

The leader of his party is attempting to create distance between him and his close associate Arjuna Mahendran.

Given that, there is one reality the State Minister should realise;

You can fool all the people some of the time,

and some of the people all the time.

But you cannot fool all the people all the time.

“like a snake bathed in kerosene oil”

Speaking over the matter, the ‘Voice Against Corruption’ said:

“A person appointed as a member of COPE to investigate this theft, has printed books to cover up the scam. Now after the calls he made were revealed and these are being investigated, he is squirming like a snake bathed in kerosene oil.”

The Voice Against Corruption Convener Wasantha Samarasinghe stated that the VOC is in the process of receiving information on;

Lands purchased under siblings’ names

Hotels purchased in Thailand & Maldives

Hotels to be built in Sri Lanka

Purchases of vehicles and stores

“What are they trying to clear up? you cannot cover this up now. Printing a book while in the committee speaks for itself that they are trying to cover this up.” – VOC.

Watch Video for the complete report: