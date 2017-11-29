Latest update November 30th, 2017 9:26 PM

Bali airport resumes flight services after three days

Nov 29, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Bali airport resumes flight services after three days

After three days of disruption caused by volcanic ash of Mount Agung, flights have resumed from the Bali International Airport. Officials states that the airports might have to close again if the wind direction changes.

Due to the eruption of Mount Agung, 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate while around thousands of tourists were stranded in the island.

Mount Agung began belching smoke 700m (2,300 ft) above its summit on November 21. It erupted for the first time in 50 years.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Memoranda signed, more employment avenues open for Lankans as President meets South Korean Counterpart
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach