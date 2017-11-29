Bali airport resumes flight services after three days

After three days of disruption caused by volcanic ash of Mount Agung, flights have resumed from the Bali International Airport. Officials states that the airports might have to close again if the wind direction changes.

Due to the eruption of Mount Agung, 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate while around thousands of tourists were stranded in the island.

Mount Agung began belching smoke 700m (2,300 ft) above its summit on November 21. It erupted for the first time in 50 years.

This timelapse shows Bali’s Mt. Agung volcano continuing to erupt this morning: pic.twitter.com/G24kEDieD3 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) November 28, 2017