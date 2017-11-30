Autopsy confirms that the iconic Galgamuwa Tusker is no more… (VIDEO)

The autopsy done on the elephant carcass discovered in the Kahalla-Pallekele forest reserve confirmed the fears of many.

The Galgamuwa Tusker, commonly known as the Galgamuwe Dala Puttuwa is no more.

The autopsy was done this afternoon (November 30) on the carcass which was discovered yesterday.

‎Director of Wildlife Health at the ‎Department of Wildlife Conservation Dr. Tharaka Prasad and Veterinarian for the North Western Zone Dr. Chandana Jayasinghe performed the autopsy and confirmed that what was discovered were the remains of the iconic tusker.

According to Dr. Chandana Jayasinghe, this majestic creature had been receiving medical treatment for the past 10 years.

“We have a very clear understanding on its injuries and physical status,” he said.

Dr. Jayasinghe added that a wound on the tusker’s back leg, which was attended to two years ago, was identified during the autopsy.

He says that he can confirm the carcass belongs to the iconic tusker by analysing the elephant’s features.

DNA samples were also taken during the autopsy -in case a need arises for any further legal proceedings.

It is not the end

The Criminal Investigations Department is to lead an investigation into the killing of this majestic beast.

The Galgamuwa Dala Puttuwa is one of the most iconic tuskers of Sri Lanka.

The public bid adieu to the fallen majestic tusker with the due rituals.

Following the autopsy, a ritual was performed for the fallen Galgamuwe Dala Puttuwa.