Appeal Court issues interim order halting action against Gotabaya Rajapaksa

An interim order, preventing authorities from taking action against Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was issued by the Court of Appeal today, November 29, under the Public Property Act which is to be valid until December 6

A petition was filed by Gotabaya Rajapaksa few days ago seeking for an order to prevent being taken action against him.The petition was taken up today, November 29, before Chairman of the Court of Appeal L.T.B. Dehideniya and Justice Shiran Goonaratne.

According to his application, the former secretary of defence Gotabaya Rajapaksa informed court that the D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Museum was constructed as per an agreement reached between the D.A. Rajapaksa Foundation and the Sri Lanka Land Reclamation and Development Corporation.

The petition notes, a case has been filed against him under the Public Property Act, charging that public funds were misappropriated when constructing the memorial museum.

A document certifying the funds of those that came under the Public Property Act, and requests to court to issue a writ of mandamus quashing that certification, were produced to court by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the petitioner.