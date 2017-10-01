Western Provincial Councillor arrested for alleged possession of live ammo

Oct 01, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker 0
Western Provincial Councillor Amal Pushpakumara De Silva has been arrested over the alleged possession of three live bullets.
Information received during an interrogation of a suspect led to the arrest of Provincial Councillor Pushpakumara.
The interrogated suspect was arrested with a stock of Heroin in Ratmalana.
The suspect is set to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrates Court later today (October 1).
