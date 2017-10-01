Latest update October 1st, 2017 8:48 AM

Oct 01, 2017

Western Provincial Councillor arrested for alleged possession of live ammo

Western Provincial Councillor Amal Pushpakumara De Silva has been arrested over the alleged possession of three live bullets.

Information received during an interrogation of a suspect led to the arrest of Provincial Councillor Pushpakumara.

The interrogated suspect was arrested with a stock of Heroin in Ratmalana.

The suspect is set to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrates Court later today (October 1).


