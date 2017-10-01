President, PM stress on well-being, love and care in World Children’s Day messages

Issuing a message on World Children’s Day, President Maithripala Sirisena has said that a child is a universal symbol of purity and exquisiteness. The president all the children, wherever they are born or whatever community they belong to, are the creators of the future of the human race.

The message further says that as responsible citizens, we are bound to take steps in the development of the physical, mental as well as spiritual well being of the children, following the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of the Child as well as to eliminate all the obstacles which hinder the advancement of children.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in his message to mark Children’s Day, says that while being conscious of the need to protect our children and be attentive to their requirements, we also must be able to understand and respond to the issues they face.

The message further notes, treating children with love and care is a responsibility that falls on us as a society, towards empowering them to face the challenges of tomorrow with success.