Moves underway to remove 5,000 Badulla houses – Uma Oya Project affects more lives

The Disaster Management Centre said that recommendations have been received to remove 5,000 houses located in the Badulla district.

Subject Minister, Anura Priyadharshana Yapa said that cabinet approval has been granted to provide houses under a new programme due to the shortage of land area in the district.

Many environmental problems are being reported in the Badulla district as a result of the Uma Oya Mulitpurpose project.

The Minister further noted that as a result of this situation, plans are underway to construct small scale towns centering the Badulla district, for people thus affected.