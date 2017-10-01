Latest update October 1st, 2017 7:04 PM

Marseille: Fatal knife attack at train station

Two people have died in a knife attack at Marseille’s St Charles train station, according to media reports.

The assailant has been shot dead by security forces in the southern French city.

France’s Interior Minister, Gérard Collomb, said he was immediately travelling to the scene.

France’s national police tweeted that the situation at the station had been resolved, and the perpetrator “neutralised and shot down”.

Train traffic has been stopped, it said. Police had earlier asked people to avoid the area.

An unnamed official told France’s Le Monde newspaper that the assailant had cried “Allahu akbar”.

-BBC

 


