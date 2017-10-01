Lotus Tower to be handed over to SL Govt. in March 2018

The Lotus Tower is to be completed and handed over to the Sri Lankan Government on March 31, 2018.

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the Chinese company currently working on the project to complete and hand over the tower on the said date.

President Sirisena recently inspected the work progress at the tower.

According to the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission’s Director General Shamal Jayathilaka, 70% of the work has been completed.

The foundation stone was laid on January 20, 2012 for the $104.3 million (USD) Lotus Tower project.

The tower will primarily be used for television and radio transmission, ensuring uniformity in transmission across the country.

The tower will be able to accomodate

Radio Broadcasters – 50

Telecommunication Service Providers – 20

Television Broadcasters – 50

The first and second floors of the tower, located at 215 meters and 219.8 meters, are to be used for TV and Radio broadcasting.

The Ministry which will oversee the tower’s operations or commercial use is yet to be decided.

The TRC serves as the local regulator of the project while the University of Moratuwa provides consultancy services.

