Coconut prices to fall – Coconut Cultivation Board to break ‘rising trend’

The Coconut Cultivation Board says that government stocks of coconut will be distributed to the market at a price of Rs.60 per coconut from tomorrow.

Chairman of the Board, Kapila Yakandawala said that the coconuts obtained from small scale coconut cultivators will also be distributed to the market.

He said that these coconuts will be distributed by mobile trucks, adding that this stock has been marked.

Yakandawala further noted that coconuts could be purchased for a lower price from Lanka Sathosa outlets from October 4.