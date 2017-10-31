Latest update November 6th, 2017 9:12 AM

Education Ministry to recruit over 6000 diploma holders

Oct 31, 2017

The Ministry of Education has decided to recruit more than 6,600 diploma holders who have passed GCE Advanced Level examination, for teaching service.

According to the Additional Secretary to the Ministry, the new teaching appointments will be made from grade 6 to grade 11, based on the prevailing vacancies.

The Public Service Commission has also approved the above decision. Accordingly, the Ministry noted that steps will be taken to publish the gazette notification, shortly.


One thought on “Education Ministry to recruit over 6000 diploma holders

  1. Blackparrot

    Effektive teaching requires a special teaching training. Passing an A/L examination and holding a diploma is a basic condition and a basic requirement. A good teacher stands on a different level and requires a specific pedagocical training. Appointing a large number does not guarantee a quality education.

    Reply

