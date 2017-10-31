Education Ministry to recruit over 6000 diploma holders

Oct 31, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 1
According to the Additional Secretary to the Ministry, the new teaching appointments will be made from grade 6 to grade 11, based on the prevailing vacancies.
The Public Service Commission has also approved the above decision. Accordingly, the Ministry noted that steps will be taken to publish the gazette notification, shortly.
Jul 28, 2017 0
May 29, 2017 0
Nov 06, 2017 0
Nov 06, 2017 0
Nov 06, 2017 0
Nov 06, 2017 0
Effektive teaching requires a special teaching training. Passing an A/L examination and holding a diploma is a basic condition and a basic requirement. A good teacher stands on a different level and requires a specific pedagocical training. Appointing a large number does not guarantee a quality education.