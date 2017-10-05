Latest update November 6th, 2017 8:16 AM

Grade Five Scholarship Exam: Deadline for re-correction applications announced

Grade Five Scholarship Exam: Deadline for re-correction applications announced

The Department of Examinations informs the public that applications for re-correction of Grade Five Scholarship Examination results should be submitted by October 20.

Commissioner General of Examinations, W.M.N.J. Pushpakumara, said that appeals in this regard should be submitted through school principals.Results of the Grade Five Scholarship Examination 2017 were released last night.

Results could be obtained via the website, www.doenets.lk

Principals of the Colombo and Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte zones can obtain results sheets from the Examinations Department after 9 a.m., today and tomorrow.


