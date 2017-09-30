Latest update September 30th, 2017 11:32 AM

Entrance to zoos made free of charge to mark World Children’s Day

Children will be given the opportunity to visit the Dehiwala zoo, Pinnawala elephant orphanage and the Pinnawala zoo free of charge, tomorrow.

National Zoological Department’s Acting Director General, Dhammika Malsinghe, said this was done in order to mark World Children’s Day.

She said that children over the age of twelve will be required to wear their school uniforms in order to visit the zoo free of charge.


