World Bank to finance new $125m project to develop road infrastructure in Sri Lanka

The World Bank issuing a release, announce that the Transport Connectivity and Asset Management Project was signed today, by Idah Pswarayi-Riddihough, World Bank Country Director for Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and R.H.S. Samaratunga, Secretary to the Treasury, Ministry of Finance.

According to the World Bank, the new project will help strengthen the RDA by focussing on the institutional and system changes that can transform the authority from a provider of infrastructure to a service provider.

The release says that Sri Lanka is joining other countries in moving from a traditional approach to road infrastructure and maintenance, which pays the contractor based on progress, to a new approach based on contractor performance.

This approach will create incentives for better quality and timely interventions which will provide the public with better maintained roads at a lower cost to the government.

The project is financed through a $125 million loan from the World Bank.

The loan for this project is provided by the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s grant and low-interest arm, with a maturity of 25 years that includes a grace period of five years. The project also supports a programme financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The RDA is the lead implementing agency.