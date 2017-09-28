Wildlife Ministry receives 60 requests for ‘elephants’

The Ministry of Wildlife and Sustainable Development has said that 60 temples have submitted requests to be provided with elephants and tuskers.

Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera said that a committee has been appointed to look into providing these temples with elephants that fall under the purview of the Wildlife Department.

The subject minister noted that the Wildlife Department is currently inspecting the temples in order to ascertain their financial capability to maintain the elephants, and provide them with food and other necessities, before they are presented with the elephants.