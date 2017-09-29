Met Dept predicts a change in prevailing weather conditions

Sep 29, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, Weather 0
A gradual improvement in the recent weather conditions is expected, according to the Met Department advisory issued today.
The prevailing windy condition over the country, particularly in the Northern, North-Central, Uva, Southern and Central Provinces, is expected to reduce by tomorrow.
The Department predicts several spells of light showers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central Provinces during the course of today.
