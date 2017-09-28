Wasim Thajudeen homicide investigation takes a new turn

There is a new twist to the homicide investigation of Wasim Thajudeen. On the day of Thajudeen’s murder, multiple calls have been made from the Presidential Secretariat to the former OIC of Narahenpita Police and many others.

Extensive investigations are currently taking place on the discovery, Deputy Solicitor General Dilan Rathnayake (appearing for the Attorney General) informed Colombo Additional Magistrate Jeyaram Troxy.

According to Deputy Solicitor Rathnayake, detectives will be able to reveal the identities of others involved in the crime by tracing the phone calls and investigating them.

The Criminal Investigations Department has been requested to produce a progress report to court on November 8.

Meanwhile, Colombo High Court Judge R.Gurusinghe ordered the Attorney General to file written submissions on the revised application filed by Professor Ananda Samarasekera (the former Chief JMO of Colombo).

Ananda Samarakera filed his submission in court via his attorneys.

Prof. Samarasekara has requested for an ‘anticipatory bail’ which would prevent the CID from arresting him on grounds that was involved in removing bone fragments during the autopsy of Wasim Thajudeen. and misplacing them.

He had filed this revised application to the High Court seeking a revision on the order that was delivered by the Colombo Additional Magistrate’s Court.

