Vidya case verdict due today – Trial currently underway (updating)

09:00 a.m.

Trial is currently underway.

08:50 a.m.

Suspects in the case arrives at the court complex.

08:30 a.m.

The judges of the case are currently arriving at the court complex.

The News1st correspondent at the location, said the police and Police Special Task Force have been deployed to beef-up security in the area.

The verdict of the Sivaloganathan Vidya murder case, a killing that horrified the whole country, will be delivered today.

The case is to be heard at the Jaffna High Court.

