UPFA parliamentarian Wimalaweera Dissanayaka’s vehicle in accident – one killed

An individual has been killed in an accident where a motorcycle collided with the vehicle in which UPFA Parliamentarian Wimalaweera Dissanayaka was travelling in.
Police said that the parliamentarian’s vehicle was travelling towards Ampara this morning when the motorcycle collided onto it in the Karangawa area.
The pillion rider of the motorcycle has been admitted to the ICU of the Ampara hospital.
The driver of the parliamentarian’s vehicle has been arrested with connection to the accident.
