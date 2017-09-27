Twitter just doubled the character limit for tweets

Twitter has announced it is trialing a new 280-character limit to allow users to “easily express themselves” – but the site’s users have been predictably snarky.

The fun started when Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey took to the social media platform on Tuesday to announce the change.

”Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people tweeting in English,” the company said in a blog post.

”It’s tough to do that on accident, suggesting that users frequently have to edit their initial thoughts to get them under the limit. Now Twitter hopes to ease that burden by doubling the character limit in what it calls “languages impacted by cramming,” which includes every language except for Japanese, Chinese, and Korean,” Twitter says.

Still, the company said it is open to revisiting the subject of expanded tweets for Asian languages as it learns more.