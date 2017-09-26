Latest update September 26th, 2017 7:09 AM

Survey Dept. to create an online map with state owned land and property info

Survey Dept. to create an online map with state owned land and property info

The Survey Department is creating an online map with information on state owned land and property.

“The map is being created following a request made by the Ministry of National Policy and Economic Affairs.” said the Surveyor General P. M. P Udaya Kantha.

There are many-a-more politically influenced land grabs that happens, and has happened in the past. There are too many to even start counting.

Will this initiative put an end to that? We, the people certainly hope so.

The new online map would be available for public viewing on http://www.survey.gov.lk/


