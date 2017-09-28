State Min. Vijayakala interrupted to free suspect wanted in the rape and murder of Vidya

Seven involved int he gang rape and murder of Sivaloganathan Vidya, a school girl, were sentenced to death in the final verdict delivered yesterday (September 27).

Read the complete report here

Before delivering the verdict, the three-judge bench made revelations of three others who harboured the suspects.

The following is what Jaffna High Court Judge, M. Illanchelliyan revealed:

March 17, 2015

Residents of Velani had captured and tied up ‘Swiss Kumar’ while he was travelling from Punkudutivu to Jaffna.

Justice Illanchelliyan revealed that Swiss Kumar confirmed in court – that it was State Minister Vijeyakala Maheswaran who had interfered to free him.

Breaking out his sense of sarcasm, Justice Illanchelliyan said “it was a good thing” that State Minister Vijeyakala Maheswaran arrived at the scene around 11 pm that day and requested the locals to free him after inquiring if he was ‘Sasi’s’ brother.

Upon securing his freedom, State Minister Maheswaran had not taken any legal or other measure to present Swiss Kumar before court or hand him over to the Police.

The Judge added, eventhough the then-Jaffna Senior Superintendent of Police had issued orders for Swiss Kumar to be produced in court, Sub Inspector Sri Gajan and Former Kytes OIC Quintus Perera had not followed the order.

While delivering the verdict Justice M. Illanchelliyan said: “the actions of several officials including Former Senior DIG Lalith Jayasinghe, was the cause for the hearing of the case to take nearly two years.”

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR MORE:

