Kukule Ganga spill gates open – threat of landslides hang over several districts

gThe spill gates of the Kukule anga were opened this morning following heavy rains. Assistant Director of the Kalutara Disaster Management Centre said water is being released through the spill gates at 40 cubic metres per second.

He added that the residents of Molekalawa, Paragoda and Welgama should remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, the flow of traffic was hampered after a tree fallen across the Dodangoda – Maleboda road owing to heavy rains and strong winds.

The Disaster Management Centre also noted that landslide warnings have been issued to the districts of Kalutara, Ratnapura and Nuwara Eliya.


