Several injured in Elpitiya collision

Sep 29, 2017 Staff Writer Local, Top Slider 0
An accident occurred on Thursday, when a tipper collided head-on with a three-wheeler in the Walahena area, along Aviththawa road in Elpitiya.
The three-wheeler was transporting thirteen school children at the time of the accident.
The driver of the three-wheeler, and ten of the children travelling in it, were injured and admitted to the Elpitiya Hospital. Three of the injured were transferred to the Karapitiya Hospital.
Sep 26, 2017 0
Sep 21, 2017 0
Sep 29, 2017 0
Sep 29, 2017 0
Sep 29, 2017 0
Sep 29, 2017 0
Sep 29, 2017 0