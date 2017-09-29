Several injured in Elpitiya collision

An accident occurred on Thursday, when a tipper collided head-on with a three-wheeler in the Walahena area, along Aviththawa road in Elpitiya.

The three-wheeler was transporting thirteen school children at the time of the accident.

The driver of the three-wheeler, and ten of the children travelling in it, were injured and admitted to the Elpitiya Hospital. Three of the injured were transferred to the Karapitiya Hospital.