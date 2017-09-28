Did the Sandaruwan Senadeera run website attempt to influence the Vidya murder court case?

Sandaruwan Senadeera is still on the run and evading court.

However, the case against senadeera was taken up in Supreme Court again today (September 28).

What are the charges against Sandaruwan Senadeera? – Allegations of making defamatory remarks through a website managed by him.

President’s counsel Hemantha Warnakulasuriya revealed to the Supreme Court today that the suspect is residing in either Canada or the UK. PC Warnakulasuriya requested court to issue notice to Senadeera through the Sri Lankan High Commissions in the two countries.

The petition, filed by Attorney-at-law Madura Vithanage, called on court to take legal action against Senadeera -who continues to publish false stories against the Court and Justices.

The case will be taken up again on February 20, as decided by the three judge bench of Justices Eva Wanasundara, K.T. Chithrasiri and Vijith Malalgoda.

“.. The refugee known as sandaruwan senadeera is a malicious media personality who is evading court.” – said Hemantha Warnakulasuriya (President’s Counsel)

According to PC Warnakulasuriya, there were 14 petitions filed against Senadeera. He added that, of those 14, he requested court to issue notice to Senadeera in connection to slinging mud at the Supreme Court.

While saying that the exact location of Senadeera’s place of residence is yet to be known, PC Warnakulasuriya added that one of Senadeera’s closest associates revealed where he is.

“He said that this individual would never accept these summons as he has an open warrant from the Gampaha court and a number of cases in British courts. The charges in relation to defaming individuals for money. I said that this is a joke because soon after the petitions were filed they were published. Therefore we will speak in court on what action can be taken if he does not accept the notice issued to him.” added PC Warnakulasuriya.

A Vidya murder connection?

The PC has also pointed out that the ‘Web Mafia’ which includes Sandaruwan Senadeera, also attempted to influence the proceedings of Court on the murder case of Sivaloganathan Vidya, of which the final verdict was handed over yesterday (September 27).

Just like the website in question operated from Norway is blocked,

the website operated by Sandaruwan Senadeera, a fugitive, can also be blocked.

If not, false and malicious information will continue to be published

-bringing disrepute to Sri Lanka and her people.

After this particular news report,

we may once again be targeted by this fugitive and attacked on his websites.

Perhaps only a former senior minister who pumped in government funds to this website will be delighted by this individual slinging mud at us and the public.

The fact remains,

Sandaruwan Senadeera cannot return to Sri Lanka.

He continues to remain at large, peddling his website at the whim of his benefactors.