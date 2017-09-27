Meethotamulla garbage dump collapse report to be presented

The Presidential Commission appointed to inquire into the collapse of the Meethotamulla garbage dump has recorded evidence from twenty individuals.

Chairman of the Commission, retired Court of Appeal Judge, Chandradasa Nanayakkara, said the Commission’s report is due to be presented to the President during the coming two months.

Evidence was recorded from politicians representing the area, public officials as well as residents who faced the incident.

The Chairman added that the recording of evidence will continue.

He added that the final report will include the reasons for the collapse of the garbage dump, the people responsible for the tragedy, as well as recommendations on how to prevent such an incident.

The Kolonnawa garbage dump collapsed on April 14, claiming the lives of thirty-two.

The Divisional Secretary of Kolonnawa , Sisira Kumara, said that the awarding of houses to the residents of the area has begun.

While 275 families were evacuated from the area, 75 have already been provided with housing.