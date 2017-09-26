Latest update September 26th, 2017 7:14 PM

Price increase for lunch packets on the menu – canteen owners give reasons

All Island Canteen Owners’ Association reports that the price of lunch packets will be increased due to the price rise of a domestic LP gas cylinder.

The price of a domestic LP gas cylinder was increased by Rs. 110.

The Chairman of the All Island Canteen Owners’ Association, Asela Sampath, claimed that lunch packets should be gazetted as an essential food item and that a lunch packet should have a minimum standard –  three vegetables, a meat item and greens.


