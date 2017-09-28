President orders price reductions – weekly meetings to be held on essential food items

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed the subject minister Rishad Bathiudeen to reduce the price of rice.

The president gave these instructions during a special meeting held on Wednesday night regarding essential food items.He directed officials to import 500,000 metric tonnes of rice with the intervention of the government, without considering the cost.

The President’s Media Division noted that President Sirisena also directed that prices of all varieties of rice being sold at CWE outlets be reduced and published as of today.

He instructed the Consumer Affairs Authority to sell imported big onions and potatoes at lower prices. The president also advised the Coconut Cultivation Board to ensure that coconuts are transported to consumers directly instead of via agents as of next Monday, so as to implement a programme to provide coconuts at lower prices.

President Maithripala Sirisena stated that henceforth, weekly meetings should be held regarding the prices of essential food items.