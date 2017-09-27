Young Vidya no more, but justice much alive: Suspects get death sentence for rape and murder

Sivaloganathan Vidya, who was brutally murdered, finally got justice today.

Verdict: Seven suspects connected to the Vidya rape and murder case handed the death sentence by a three judge bench.

Vidya’s biography in short..

Vidya – a young life full of hope and aspiration, was born on November 25, 1996, at the government hospital in Mankulam.

Her family was displaced from Pungudutivu in 1990 as a result of the Sri Lankan civil war and ended up in the Mallavi region in Vanni, and was relocated to their native village in Pungudutivu in 2010.

During the time of her demise, she was studying at Pungudutivu Maha Vidyalayam, for her GCE Advanced Level.

Vidya was looking ahead to becoming a teacher or to enter in to the field of media.

Vidya’s case in short..

13th May, 2015

7:30 a.m. : Vidya set out for school

03:00 p.m. : Her brother went to school, where he was told she never arrived.

06:00 p.m. : Vidya’s family reported her missing to police.

11:00 p.m. : Police finally lodged the family’s complaint.

14th May, 2015

05:00 a.m. : Her brother, Nishanthan, resumed the search. He found his sister brutally murdered. Nishanthan called the police in Kayts around 7:00 a.m. and police arrived at 11:00 a.m.

On the same day, protests were held in Kilinochchi, Batticaloa, Vavuniya, Trincomalee, Mullaitivu and Jaffna.

The suspects were then arrested.

15th May, 2015

Vidya’s young mutilated body was laid to rest.

18th May, 2015

Five more suspects were arrested. One suspect known as Swiss Kumar was arrested in Colombo. It is alleged a government minister helped in his attempt to escape.

It is alleged Sashikumar filmed the gang rape.

20th May, 2015

Eight suspects were brought to Jaffna Courts.

Protestors demanded suspects be handed over to them.

Over hundred people were arrested.

21st May, 2015

Hartals were observed in Nothern Sri Lanka as a protest against the murder.

Several senior police officers involved in the investigation were subsequently transferred.

23rd May, 2017

At the request of the Attorney General, three High Court judges were appointed.

28th June, 2017

Trial-at-Bar begins.

Nine suspects were indicted on 41 counts including abduction, gang rape and being members of an unlawful assembly.

27th September, 2017

Seven suspects connected to the Vidya rape and murder case have been handed the death sentence by a three judge bench.

