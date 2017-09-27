Young Vidya no more, but justice much alive: Suspects get death sentence for rape and murder

Sep 27, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
Vidya – a young life full of hope and aspiration, was born on November 25, 1996, at the government hospital in Mankulam.
Her family was displaced from Pungudutivu in 1990 as a result of the Sri Lankan civil war and ended up in the Mallavi region in Vanni, and was relocated to their native village in Pungudutivu in 2010.
During the time of her demise, she was studying at Pungudutivu Maha Vidyalayam, for her GCE Advanced Level.
Vidya was looking ahead to becoming a teacher or to enter in to the field of media.
7:30 a.m. : Vidya set out for school
03:00 p.m. : Her brother went to school, where he was told she never arrived.
06:00 p.m. : Vidya’s family reported her missing to police.
11:00 p.m. : Police finally lodged the family’s complaint.
05:00 a.m. : Her brother, Nishanthan, resumed the search. He found his sister brutally murdered. Nishanthan called the police in Kayts around 7:00 a.m. and police arrived at 11:00 a.m.
On the same day, protests were held in Kilinochchi, Batticaloa, Vavuniya, Trincomalee, Mullaitivu and Jaffna.
The suspects were then arrested.
Vidya’s young mutilated body was laid to rest.
Five more suspects were arrested. One suspect known as Swiss Kumar was arrested in Colombo. It is alleged a government minister helped in his attempt to escape.
It is alleged Sashikumar filmed the gang rape.
Eight suspects were brought to Jaffna Courts.
Protestors demanded suspects be handed over to them.
Over hundred people were arrested.
Hartals were observed in Nothern Sri Lanka as a protest against the murder.
Several senior police officers involved in the investigation were subsequently transferred.
At the request of the Attorney General, three High Court judges were appointed.
Trial-at-Bar begins.
Nine suspects were indicted on 41 counts including abduction, gang rape and being members of an unlawful assembly.
Seven suspects connected to the Vidya rape and murder case have been handed the death sentence by a three judge bench.
