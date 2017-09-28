‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner dies aged 91

Latest update September 28th, 2017 10:00 AM
Sep 28, 2017 Kumudu Jayawardana Business, Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, World 0
Hugh Hefner, founder of the international adult magazine Playboy, has died at the age of 91.
Playboy Enterprises Inc said he passed away peacefully at home, from natural causes.
He began publishing Playboy in his kitchen at home in 1953. It became the largest-selling men’s magazine in the world, shifting seven million copies a month at its peak.
He claimed to have slept with more than 1,000 women.
Sep 22, 2016
0
Nov 02, 2015
0
Sep 28, 2017
0
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Sep 28, 2017
0