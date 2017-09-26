Latest update September 26th, 2017 11:58 AM

Sep 26, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Plans in action to drive down coconut prices in the market

The Price of a Coconut in Sri Lanka is on the rise. And there are remedial measures in the works which would eventually drive down the coconut prices in the market.

One such decision is to release the coconut stocks owned by the State Plantation Corporations, to the market.

The decision was taken by the Coconut Cultivation Board, which says that a special discussion is to be held today (September 26) regarding the matter.

According to the Board’s Chairman Kapila Yakandawala, the recent spike in coconut prices have inspired the move.

As-per a survey report, the price of a single coconut has reached Rs. 100 in certain parts of Sri Lanka during the past week.


