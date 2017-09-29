Passengers experience ‘manual check-in’ as online systems fail – BIA among airports affected

The Bandaranaike International Airport’s online computer check-in systems had crashed yesterday.

Due to this situation, passengers have had to face much inconvenience as they had to wait till the check-in was done manually by the airport staff.

Reportedly, this had apparently occurred worldwide, with disruptions being also reported at airports around the world, due to a crash in the computer programme of the the worldwide online Amadeus Altea system.

The system had started to malfunction at 2:30 p.m. (Sri Lankan time) and was restored at 4:30 p.m. (Sri Lankan time).

The issue was also reported from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick, Charles de Gaulle in Paris, Changi in Singapore, Johannesburg, Zurich, Melbourne and Washington DC’s Reagan Airport.

Amadeus, the company that provides check-in software, claimed it was experiencing a network issue.