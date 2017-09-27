One country, two contrasting conditions – heavy rains wreak havoc in several areas

Sep 27, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, Weather 0
Sri Lanka is facing two contrasting problems in different parts of the country. In some areas – there is heavy rain thereby creating floods and sparking risks of landslides.
Other areas are facing the most vicious drought the country has witnessed in forty years. Over 1.9 million people have been affected.
On Tuesday, September 26, we brought you a story on the drought situation, based on a report published by the United Nations.
Today, September 27, we take a look at the flip side, the heavy rain which has been lashing certain areas.
A mound of earth collapsed on the Kalutara South Labour Office, following continuous heavy rain. According to the News 1st correspondent in the area, the incident hampered operations at the institute through the day.
Meanwhile, f lood waters invaded the Molligoda Primary School, bringing the school activities to a complete standstill.
In the heart of Colombo, a tree uprooted in Ward Place, Town Hall today, hampering vehicular movement for several hours. While a second tree uprooted in Perahera Mawatha, Gangarama, a third tree uprooted near the Public Library, damaging a light post at the Vihara Mahadevi Park.
While Colombo suffered with falling trees, Hatton was covered with heavy mist. Such was the case in Nuwara Eliya and other surrounding areas as well.
As rain is experienced from time to time, police request motorists to exercise caution when driving under these conditions.
Meanwhile, one spill gate of the Kukule Ganga reservoir was opened this morning as a result of heavy rainfall in Kalutara. The reservoir released 23 cubic metres per-second from the opened spill-gate.
The Disaster Management Centre has issued landslide warnings to the following districts;
The Department of Meteorology has warned of heavy rains in the Western province and Sabaragamuwa province. Duty Meteorologist Buddhika Banduratne has noted that the rains would be accompanied by heavy winds.
Sep 27, 2017 0
Sep 27, 2017 0
Sep 27, 2017 0
Sep 27, 2017 0
Sep 27, 2017 0