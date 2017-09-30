Number of inmates sentenced to death increases

The number of inmates who were sentenced to death have increased to 1,158. Prison Media Spokesman ,Thushara Upuldeniya, said 826 of them were appealing against their sentence.

He noted that 20,400 inmates already remain in various prisons across the country. Furthermore, he said that detainees who were sentenced to death have been kept in the high security zones of prisons.

Upuldeniya also said that since 1976, the death sentence has not been enforced.

Meanwhile, three people who were found guilty of a murder, were sentenced to death by the Panadura High Court, yesterday.