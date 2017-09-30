Latest update September 30th, 2017 8:27 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Number of inmates sentenced to death increases

Sep 30, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Number of inmates sentenced to death increases

The number of inmates who were sentenced to death have increased to 1,158. Prison Media Spokesman ,Thushara Upuldeniya, said 826 of them were appealing against their sentence.

He noted that 20,400 inmates already remain in various prisons across the country. Furthermore, he said that detainees who were sentenced to death have been kept in the high security zones of prisons.

Upuldeniya also said that since 1976, the death sentence has not been enforced.

Meanwhile, three people who were found guilty of a murder, were sentenced to death by the Panadura High Court, yesterday.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach