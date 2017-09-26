New Chief Medical Officer appointed for Welikada Prison Hospital

Dr. J.A. Malwatte has been appointed as the new Chief Medical Officer of the Welikada Prison Hospital. The Director General of Health Services has been informed of the matter by Minister of Health, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.

According to the minister, the new appointment comes into effect from today, September 26, onwards.

Why is there a new appointment? The appointment was made following a discussion between the health minister and doctors at Welikada Prison. The doctors have cited multiple issues which have arisen at the Welikada Prison Hospital.

The new Acting Chief Medical Officer has been given the task of solving all these issues, 26 of them – within two weeks.

The Health Ministry requested the IGP to hand over the investigations pertaining to complaints made to the CID. The call comes after the Doctors Collective at WPH mentioned the 26 complaints over in a letter to the Ministry.

A separate inquiry into the matter is being launched by The Department of Health Services.

What happened to the previous chief medical officer? He was transferred recently following multiple allegations levelled against him.