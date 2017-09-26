Latest update September 26th, 2017 4:02 PM

Science, Technology and Research Ministry and UNDP sign agreement

Sep 26, 2017 Local 0

An agreement was reached on Monday between the Ministry of Science Technology and Research and the United Nations Development Programme to establish a Social Innovation Lab.

The establishment of the lab comes as one of the main outcomes of the First National Summit on Foresight and Innovation for Sustainable Human Development, which was hosted by UNDP and other public and private sector partners in May 2016.


