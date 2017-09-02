Megapolis and Western Development Ministry observes easing congestion after new move

The Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development says the speed in the flow of traffic has increased following the introduction of the bus lane.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry, Madawa Waidiyaratne said, road discipline has increased with a separate lane being assigned for buses.

He added that the bus lane will be in effect during the morning hours along roads leading towards Colombo.

He noted that the bus lane programme which was launched on August 15, is a success.