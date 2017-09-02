Latest update September 4th, 2017 3:37 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Megapolis and Western Development Ministry observes easing congestion after new move

Sep 02, 2017 Local 1

Megapolis and Western Development Ministry observes easing congestion after new move

The Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development says the speed in the flow of traffic has increased following the introduction of the bus lane.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry, Madawa Waidiyaratne said, road discipline has increased with a separate lane being assigned for buses.

He added that the bus lane will be in effect during the morning hours along roads leading towards Colombo.

He noted that the bus lane programme which was launched on August 15, is a success.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
All set for SLFP's 66th anniversary celebrations - Over 2,000 buses to be deployed
Related articles
More in this category

One thought on “Megapolis and Western Development Ministry observes easing congestion after new move

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach