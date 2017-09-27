Man dies after armed officers open fire on car in Bristol

A man has died in a police shooting involving a car near the M5 motorway in the Bristol area, England.

BBC has reported that the Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the fatality and has referred the shooting to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

The force said it was not terror-related.

David Ellison told BBC Radio Bristol, he saw officers fire between six and 10 shots through the passenger window using handguns.

An air ambulance and Great Western Ambulance service’s critical care team were at the scene of the shooting.