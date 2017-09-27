Latest update September 27th, 2017 5:43 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Man dies after armed officers open fire on car in Bristol

Sep 27, 2017 Local, News Ticker, World 0

Man dies after armed officers open fire on car in Bristol

A man has died in a police shooting involving a car near the M5 motorway in the Bristol area, England.

BBC has reported that the Avon and Somerset Police confirmed the fatality and has referred the shooting to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

The force said it was not terror-related.

David Ellison told BBC Radio Bristol, he saw officers fire between six and 10 shots through the passenger window using handguns.

An air ambulance and Great Western Ambulance service’s critical care team were at the scene of the shooting.

 

 

 

 


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach