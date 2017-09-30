Latest update September 30th, 2017 8:24 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Joint Opposition reaches out to the divine in bid to topple govt

Sep 30, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Joint Opposition reaches out to the divine in bid to topple govt

The Joint Opposition commenced a journey from Devi Nuwara, carrying an epistle from Lord Vishnu.

The journey of the epistle carrying an order to God Vibeeshana in Kelaniya is held under the patronage of a group of monks including Venerable Muruththetuwe Ananda Thero.

The epistle will be handed over to God Vibisheena tomorrow.The epistle demands that the government be chased away and the country be made prosperous again.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach