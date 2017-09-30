Joint Opposition reaches out to the divine in bid to topple govt

The Joint Opposition commenced a journey from Devi Nuwara, carrying an epistle from Lord Vishnu.

The journey of the epistle carrying an order to God Vibeeshana in Kelaniya is held under the patronage of a group of monks including Venerable Muruththetuwe Ananda Thero.

The epistle will be handed over to God Vibisheena tomorrow.The epistle demands that the government be chased away and the country be made prosperous again.