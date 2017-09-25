Japan’s Premier Shinzō Abe calls snap election

Sep 25, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, World 0
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called an election a year early and will dissolve parliament on Thursday.
Speaking at a televised press conference on Monday, Abe said the election would be an appraisal of his spending plans ahead of a tax hike and his handling of the crisis on the Korean peninsula. He added that he would resign as Prime Minister if his party failed to win a majority.
“I will dissolve the lower house on September 28,” Premier Abe declared at a press conference.
Premier Abe did not set a date for the vote but Japanese media suggest it will be on 22 October.
