Japan’s Premier Shinzō Abe calls snap election

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called an election a year early and will dissolve parliament on Thursday.

Speaking at a televised press conference on Monday, Abe said the election would be an appraisal of his spending plans ahead of a tax hike and his handling of the crisis on the Korean peninsula. He added that he would resign as Prime Minister if his party failed to win a majority.

“I will dissolve the lower house on September 28,” Premier Abe declared at a press conference.

Premier Abe did not set a date for the vote but Japanese media suggest it will be on 22 October.


