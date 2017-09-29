IQ paper in SLAS entrance exam to be held again

The Ministry of Public Administration says that the IQ paper for the entrance exam of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service will be held once again.

Secretary J.J. Ratnasiri said that in the paper held on September 24, 15 questions from a tuition lecturer’s book had been included.

Owing to this situation, the examination will be held once again in order to prevent unfairness to the 211 applicants who sat for the paper.

The secretary said that a statement was was made by the Commissioner General of Examinations with regard to this move as well.