President says steps are being taken to stop importation of unhealthy, non-essential food

Sep 27, 2017
The National Economic Council is working to take immediate steps to stop importing all non-essential and unhealthy food items into the country, President Sirisena said at an opening ceremony in Kalutara.
The president also noted that more than Rs. 25 billion is spent annually to import essential food items.He further noted that the country’s self-efficiency, which lasted for thousands of years, should be protected.
