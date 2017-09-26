Latest update September 26th, 2017 12:32 PM

Group of unemployed graduates attempt to storm into North Central PC

A group of unemployed graduates have attempted to force their way inside the North Central Provincial Council Complex. The incident sparked tempers and tensions as they made their forced attempt to meet the Chief Minister.

According to the News 1st correspondent in the area, the group were attempting to obtain teaching positions by forcibly entering the NCPC complex.

The unemployed graduates charged that if they are not provided with a written solution, they would commence a fast opposite the Council.


