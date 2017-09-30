GoPro’s Fusion 360 camera to be shipped in November

Action camera specialist GoPro has announced its first model to take 360-degree videos and photos – GoPro’s Fusion 360.

The device captures 5.2K spherical content at 30fps and captures a more pleasant 60fps at 3K. You’ll also be able to capture 18MP stills with the tightly designed camera. Otherwise, the Fusion is water-proof up to 5 meters in depth. The camera is designed to work with most mounts.

Fusion also has all the requisite sensors and radios, like GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, as well as an accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass that the camera uses in concert to stabilize the spherical footage. There’s even voice control.

Another mode – Angel View – involves mounting the camera on an extension pole that projects from the user’s body. In the final footage the pole is not seen and the camera appears to have drifted in front of the person.

The device will cost $699 when it goes on sale in November, making it about 40% more expensive than the company’s flagship action camera.