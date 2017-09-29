Latest update September 29th, 2017 7:23 PM

Geological Survey and Mines Bureau takes decision on sand-mining as river-beds deteriorate

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau has decided to suspend sand-mining from the rivers of Kalu, Kelani, Gin and Deduru oya.

Director General of the Bureau, Professor Rohan Fernando said the permits issued already will not be renewed.

This decision has been taken as the depth of rivers has increased drastically, due to the use of baskets in sand-mining.

According to the Professor, the deepening of rivers has resulted in more sea water getting mixed with rivers.

Professor Fernando further noted that twelve permits have been issued for sand-mining in the Kalu River, adding that the permits will end on December 31,and that those permits will not be renewed.


