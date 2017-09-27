Former Thai PM Yingluck sentenced to five years in jail

Sep 27, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, World 0
Thailand’s Supreme Court has found the former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra guilty of negligence and sentenced her to five years in prison.
The Supreme Court convicted her of mishandling a rice subsidy scheme which allegedly cost Thailand at least $8bn.
The verdict was due to be delivered on 25 August but Yingluck shocked the nation, and thousands of supporters who had gathered at the court, by failing to show up.
Later it was claimed that she fled abroad before the verdict, reportedly to Dubai.
