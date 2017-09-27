Former Thai PM Yingluck sentenced to five years in jail

Thailand’s Supreme Court has found the former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra guilty of negligence and sentenced her to five years in prison.

The Supreme Court convicted her of mishandling a rice subsidy scheme which allegedly cost Thailand at least $8bn.

The verdict was due to be delivered on 25 August but Yingluck shocked the nation, and thousands of supporters who had gathered at the court, by failing to show up.

Later it was claimed that she fled abroad before the verdict, reportedly to Dubai.

Timeline of the controversy (BBC)

May 2011- Yingluck Shinawatra is elected PM, and shortly afterwards begins rolling out her rice subsidy scheme

January 2014 – Thailand’s anti-corruption authorities investigate Ms Yingluck in connection to the scheme

May 2014 – She is forced to step down from her post after Thailand’s constitutional court finds her guilty of abuse of power in another case. Weeks later the military ousts what remains of her government

January 2015 – An army-backed legislature impeaches Ms Yingluck for corruption over her role in the rice scheme, which effectively bans her from politics for five years. It also launches legal proceedings against her

August 2017 – Ms Yingluck fails to appear at court for the verdict, claiming ill health. It is later thought she left for Dubai