Sep 26, 2017 Local, Science & Technology 0

China disrupts WhatsApp ahead of Communist meeting

The messaging service WhatsApp has been disrupted in China as the government steps up security ahead of a Communist Party meeting next month.

Users in China have reported widespread disruptions in recent days to the Facebook-owned service, which previously malfunctioned in the country over the summer.

At times, it has been completely blocked and only accessible via virtual private networks (VPNs) which circumvent China’s internet firewall.

WhatsApp is Facebook’s only product allowed to operate in mainland China. Websites such as Facebook, Twitter and a slew of foreign media have been blocked for years.


