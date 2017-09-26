Batticaloa District Secretary appointed SL Customs Director General

P.S.M. Charles has been appointed as the new Director General of Sri Lanka Customs Department with immediate effect, the Finance Ministry said today. Charles is the Batticaloa District Secretary.

Sources report that the cabinet has approved the appointment of Charles on the recommendation of Minister Mangala Samaraweera.

Charles has served for 26 years in the public sector and has previously served as the Additional Divisional Secretariat of Vavuniya.

W.A. Chulananda Perera, who is the present DG of Customs, is to be appointed as an Additional Secretory to the Public Administration and Management Ministry.