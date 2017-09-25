Australian government to create national space agency

Australia will establish a national space agency to grow its space industry, the government has said.

The announcement of an Australian space agency was made at the opening of 68th International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide and followed the Commonwealth’s decision to conduct a review of the nation’s engagement with the space industry.

Australia’s decision to establish a national space agency isn’t a ‘man on the moon’ exercise but a bid to secure a share of the booming space market, the federal government says.

Acting Industry Minister, Michaelia Cash, said it was “crucial” that Australia capitalised on the rapid growth of the global space industry.

The Australian government estimates the global space industry to be worth about A$420bn (£247bn; $323bn) each year.